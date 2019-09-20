Contrasting of Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. 23 0.97 N/A 1.69 14.90 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 116 4.58 N/A 4.00 30.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ichor Holdings Ltd. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ichor Holdings Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 19.7% 8.3% Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 7.9%

Liquidity

Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cabot Microelectronics Corporation are 3.4 and 2.4 respectively. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s average price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 11.07%. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $149 average price target and a 3.11% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ichor Holdings Ltd. is looking more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.15%. 1.8% are Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ichor Holdings Ltd. -6.77% 1.2% 0.68% 24.19% 27.19% 54.66% Cabot Microelectronics Corporation -0.97% 6.95% -2.08% 19.36% 2.89% 27.58%

For the past year Ichor Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Cabot Microelectronics Corporation beats Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.