Contrasting of Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Since Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. 23 0.82 N/A 1.69 14.90 Aehr Test Systems 2 1.46 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Aehr Test Systems.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 19.7% 8.3% Aehr Test Systems 0.00% -9.6% -5.8%

Liquidity

2.3 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ichor Holdings Ltd. Its rival Aehr Test Systems’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. Aehr Test Systems has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Aehr Test Systems.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0.00

Ichor Holdings Ltd. has a consensus price target of $28.5, and a 31.03% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Aehr Test Systems are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.4% respectively. 1.8% are Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are Aehr Test Systems’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ichor Holdings Ltd. -6.77% 1.2% 0.68% 24.19% 27.19% 54.66% Aehr Test Systems -12.08% -18.13% -19.14% 7.38% -43.04% -7.09%

For the past year Ichor Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend while Aehr Test Systems had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ichor Holdings Ltd. beats Aehr Test Systems.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. The company also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.