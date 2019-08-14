Contrasting of ICF International Inc. (ICFI) and SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP)

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) and SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) have been rivals in the Management Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International Inc. 76 1.07 N/A 3.32 25.64 SP Plus Corporation 34 0.91 N/A 2.08 16.63

Table 1 demonstrates ICF International Inc. and SP Plus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SP Plus Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than ICF International Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ICF International Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) and SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 5.3% SP Plus Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.65 shows that ICF International Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SP Plus Corporation has a 1.05 beta which is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ICF International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SP Plus Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. ICF International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SP Plus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ICF International Inc. and SP Plus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 SP Plus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

ICF International Inc.’s upside potential is 5.73% at a $85.67 consensus target price. On the other hand, SP Plus Corporation’s potential upside is 26.51% and its consensus target price is $43. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, SP Plus Corporation is looking more favorable than ICF International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ICF International Inc. and SP Plus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.5% and 97.36% respectively. About 3.6% of ICF International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of SP Plus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICF International Inc. 1.53% 15.22% 10.94% 30.54% 16.7% 31.51% SP Plus Corporation 1.47% 5.6% 2.19% 4.16% -10.43% 16.89%

For the past year ICF International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SP Plus Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors ICF International Inc. beats SP Plus Corporation.

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches, collects, and analyses critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; provides assessment and advisory services on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges; and designs, develops, and manages plans, frameworks, programs, and tools that are principal to its clientsÂ’ business performance. It also identifies, defines, and implements technology-based systems and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies designed to match its clientsÂ’ business context; and informs and engages its clientsÂ’ constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and enterprise training and communications programs. ICF International, Inc. serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers facility maintenance, event logistics, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel. The company also provides customer service, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary services, such as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; ground transportation services, such as taxi and livery dispatch, concierge-type ground transportation information, and support services for arriving passengers; on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services; and remote parking management. Further, the company provides facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; security services; and multi-platform marketing services comprising SP+ branded Websites offering clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile apps, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company serves private and public owners, municipalities, managers, and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers and other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels, and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it managed 3,686 parking facility locations containing approximately 2.0 million parking spaces in 357 cities; operated 78 parking-related service centers serving 73 airports; operated a fleet of approximately 700 shuttle buses; and operated 652 valet locations. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.