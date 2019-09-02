Contrasting of iCAD Inc. (ICAD) and Its Rivals

As Technical & System Software company, iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

iCAD Inc. has 24% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. 16.12% of iCAD Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.93% of all Technical & System Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has iCAD Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD Inc. 0.00% -118.10% -31.60% Industry Average 16.10% 12.14% 6.31%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing iCAD Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 240.19M 1.49B 40.45

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for iCAD Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.40 4.00 2.85

As a group, Technical & System Software companies have a potential upside of 59.58%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of iCAD Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iCAD Inc. -6.73% 0.16% 19.96% 13.95% 113.04% 72.16% Industry Average 4.92% 5.22% 12.13% 23.61% 50.76% 48.47%

For the past year iCAD Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of iCAD Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3. Competitively, iCAD Inc.’s competitors have 1.99 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. iCAD Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iCAD Inc.

Volatility and Risk

iCAD Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.19. Competitively, iCAD Inc.’s competitors are 1.69% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Dividends

iCAD Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors iCAD Inc.’s peers beat iCAD Inc.

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customerÂ’s network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the companyÂ’s digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.