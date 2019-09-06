Contrasting of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

We will be contrasting the differences between iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.68 N/A -1.10 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of iBio Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has iBio Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk & Volatility

iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s beta is 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for iBio Inc. and XBiotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

XBiotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a 47.56% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year iBio Inc. had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.