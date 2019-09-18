Contrasting of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.24 N/A -1.10 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 197.45 N/A -3.81 0.00

Demonstrates iBio Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

iBio Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 85.34%. Insiders held roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.