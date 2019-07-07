Contrasting of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

We will be comparing the differences between iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.35 N/A -1.22 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 6 0.76 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights iBio Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of iBio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.6% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 45.24%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35%

For the past year iBio Inc. has 6.3% stronger performance while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -67.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors iBio Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.