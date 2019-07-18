Contrasting of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

As Biotechnology businesses, iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.80 N/A -1.22 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 176.94 N/A -1.86 0.00

Demonstrates iBio Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk and Volatility

iBio Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.47 beta and it is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for iBio Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 308.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of iBio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 45.24%. Competitively, 0.7% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year iBio Inc. has 6.3% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.