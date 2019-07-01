Contrasting of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.79 N/A -1.22 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Demonstrates iBio Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has iBio Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

iBio Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. In other hand, Global Cord Blood Corporation has beta of 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8% of iBio Inc. shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats iBio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).