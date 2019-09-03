Contrasting of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Both iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 8.44 N/A -1.10 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates iBio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.83 beta means iBio Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for iBio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 167.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

iBio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 37.8%. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year iBio Inc. had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.