Contrasting of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

We are comparing iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 8.08 N/A -1.10 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates iBio Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares. Comparatively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year iBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.