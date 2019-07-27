Contrasting of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

As Gold companies, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.65 N/A -0.24 0.00 New Gold Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights IAMGOLD Corporation and New Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IAMGOLD Corporation and New Gold Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8% New Gold Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.27 shows that IAMGOLD Corporation is 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. New Gold Inc. on the other hand, has 0.46 beta which makes it 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IAMGOLD Corporation is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, New Gold Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. IAMGOLD Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than New Gold Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for IAMGOLD Corporation and New Gold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 New Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 63.04% for IAMGOLD Corporation with average target price of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IAMGOLD Corporation and New Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 55.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of IAMGOLD Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, New Gold Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation 0.42% -26.46% -29.91% -23.64% -61.01% -35.05% New Gold Inc. -2.33% -10.41% -35.48% -2.44% -66.24% 5.71%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation has -35.05% weaker performance while New Gold Inc. has 5.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors IAMGOLD Corporation beats New Gold Inc.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.