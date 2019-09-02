Contrasting of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.78 N/A -0.24 0.00 Hecla Mining Company 2 1.59 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights IAMGOLD Corporation and Hecla Mining Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8% Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -3.7% -2.3%

Risk & Volatility

IAMGOLD Corporation has a 0.07 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hecla Mining Company on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IAMGOLD Corporation is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Hecla Mining Company is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. IAMGOLD Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hecla Mining Company.

Analyst Recommendations

IAMGOLD Corporation and Hecla Mining Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hecla Mining Company 1 1 1 2.33

Hecla Mining Company on the other hand boasts of a $2.35 average price target and a 32.02% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 65.7% of Hecla Mining Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of IAMGOLD Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Hecla Mining Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36% Hecla Mining Company -7.96% 10.12% -11.06% -28.29% -40.89% -21.61%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation was less bearish than Hecla Mining Company.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.