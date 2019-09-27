Contrasting of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)

Since IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp 243 1.16 77.69M 6.97 34.28 Weibo Corporation 44 1.44 121.02M 2.68 14.63

Demonstrates IAC/InterActiveCorp and Weibo Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Weibo Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to IAC/InterActiveCorp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Weibo Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of IAC/InterActiveCorp and Weibo Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 32,009,393.93% 23.9% 9.7% Weibo Corporation 277,951,309.14% 37.2% 19.5%

Volatility & Risk

IAC/InterActiveCorp is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. In other hand, Weibo Corporation has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IAC/InterActiveCorp is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Weibo Corporation is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Weibo Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Analyst Ratings

IAC/InterActiveCorp and Weibo Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 10 3.00 Weibo Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 35.13% upside potential and a consensus target price of $297.4. Competitively Weibo Corporation has a consensus target price of $43.6, with potential downside of -2.13%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, IAC/InterActiveCorp is looking more favorable than Weibo Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors while 42.9% of Weibo Corporation are owned by institutional investors. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 7.41% are Weibo Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6% Weibo Corporation -5.11% -10.86% -42.35% -33.5% -52.29% -32.96%

For the past year IAC/InterActiveCorp had bullish trend while Weibo Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Weibo Corporation on 9 of the 15 factors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.