Contrasting of I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

We are comparing I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 2.04 N/A -0.40 0.00 Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.35 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates I.D. Systems Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -12% -6.5% Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -15.1%

Risk and Volatility

I.D. Systems Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. Competitively, Frequency Electronics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, Frequency Electronics Inc. has 11.4 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Frequency Electronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than I.D. Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

I.D. Systems Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.1% and 68.3%. Insiders held 4.6% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Frequency Electronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. -9.98% -12.93% -21.34% -14.17% -16.94% -9.66% Frequency Electronics Inc. -1.72% -1.72% 0.17% 8.79% 38.84% 13.3%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Frequency Electronics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Frequency Electronics Inc. beats I.D. Systems Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.