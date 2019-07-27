Contrasting of I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)

I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 2.05 N/A -0.40 0.00 EXFO Inc. 4 0.77 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of I.D. Systems Inc. and EXFO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -12% -6.5% EXFO Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

I.D. Systems Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EXFO Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, EXFO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. I.D. Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EXFO Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.1% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.9% of EXFO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% are I.D. Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 61.8% of EXFO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. -9.98% -12.93% -21.34% -14.17% -16.94% -9.66% EXFO Inc. -4.59% 5.08% 33.54% 46.62% 16.04% 52.82%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance while EXFO Inc. has 52.82% stronger performance.

Summary

EXFO Inc. beats I.D. Systems Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.