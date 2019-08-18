Contrasting of I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.92 N/A -0.40 0.00 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.39 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights I.D. Systems Inc. and ClearOne Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides I.D. Systems Inc. and ClearOne Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30%

Volatility & Risk

I.D. Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ClearOne Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, ClearOne Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. ClearOne Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than I.D. Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

I.D. Systems Inc. and ClearOne Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 5.3%. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.3% of ClearOne Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ClearOne Inc.

Summary

I.D. Systems Inc. beats ClearOne Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.