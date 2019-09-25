Contrasting of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) and Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) and Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) have been rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.25 0.00 Reading International Inc. 25 1.13 N/A 0.40 62.02

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) and Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA Inc. 0.00% -35.4% -28.4% Reading International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for HUYA Inc. and Reading International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reading International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of HUYA Inc. is $27.4, with potential upside of 3.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of HUYA Inc. shares and 7.25% of Reading International Inc. shares. 6.99% are HUYA Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 84.32% are Reading International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HUYA Inc. 0.93% -11.55% -1.05% 13.98% -29.94% 46.45% Reading International Inc. -4.58% -9.78% -15.93% 30.58% 90.26% -9.81%

For the past year HUYA Inc. has 46.45% stronger performance while Reading International Inc. has -9.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Reading International Inc. beats HUYA Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.