Contrasting of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The two are both Entertainment – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.25 0.00 Comcast Corporation 42 1.94 N/A 2.65 16.29

Table 1 highlights HUYA Inc. and Comcast Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA Inc. 0.00% -35.4% -28.4% Comcast Corporation 0.00% 16.2% 5.2%

Liquidity

HUYA Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Comcast Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. HUYA Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Comcast Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

HUYA Inc. and Comcast Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Comcast Corporation 0 1 8 2.89

The average price target of HUYA Inc. is $27.4, with potential upside of 18.15%. Competitively the average price target of Comcast Corporation is $48.89, which is potential 5.25% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that HUYA Inc. looks more robust than Comcast Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of HUYA Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.3% of Comcast Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 6.99% of HUYA Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Comcast Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HUYA Inc. 0.93% -11.55% -1.05% 13.98% -29.94% 46.45% Comcast Corporation -3.79% 1.08% -0.58% 21.85% 21.74% 26.78%

For the past year HUYA Inc. has stronger performance than Comcast Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Comcast Corporation beats HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand. This segment also provides business services, such as Ethernet network services; and cellular backhaul services to mobile network operators. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks, which provide entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and cable television studio production operations, as well as owns various digital media properties, which primarily include brand-aligned Websites. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and related digital media properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation names. This segment also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida, as well as in Hollywood, California; and Universal studios theme park in Osaka, Japan. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates arena management-related businesses. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.