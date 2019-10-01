Contrasting of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) and ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

As Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) and ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hutchison China MediTech Limited 21 0.00 50.82M -0.63 0.00 ProPhase Labs Inc. 2 0.00 8.47M -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hutchison China MediTech Limited and ProPhase Labs Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hutchison China MediTech Limited and ProPhase Labs Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hutchison China MediTech Limited 246,699,029.13% 0% 0% ProPhase Labs Inc. 436,800,577.59% -15.4% -14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.31% of Hutchison China MediTech Limited shares and 7% of ProPhase Labs Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.82% of Hutchison China MediTech Limited shares. Competitively, 0.8% are ProPhase Labs Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hutchison China MediTech Limited 1.55% -4.87% -29.33% -7.23% -36.11% -9.44% ProPhase Labs Inc. -1.46% -3.33% -32.33% -32.56% -27.59% -30.42%

For the past year Hutchison China MediTech Limited has stronger performance than ProPhase Labs Inc.

Summary

Hutchison China MediTech Limited beats ProPhase Labs Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The company discovers and develops therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as provides research and development services; and develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products under the Baiyunshan and Shang Yao brands. Its clinical drug candidates include Savolitinib, an inhibitor for treating non-small cell lung, colorectal, and gastric cancer, as well as papillary renal cell carcinoma; Fruquintinib, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal, non-small cell lung, and gastric cancer; Sulfatinib for treating neuroendocrine tumors, and thyroid and biliary tract cancer; and Epitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for patients with glioblastoma. The company also develops Theliatinib epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor for treating solid tumors, as well as for patients with esophageal cancer; HMPL-523, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of immunology, rheumatoid arthritis, and hematological cancers; HMPL-689, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic cancers, autoimmunity and transplant organ rejection, and other related inflammation diseases; HMPL-453, a small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors; and HMPL-004 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca AB (publ); Eli Lilly and Company; and NestlÃ© Health Science SA. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of homeopathic and health care products to general public in the United States. The company also engages in the research and development of over-the-counter drugs and natural base health products with supplements, personal care, and cosmeceutical products. It offers Cold-EEZE cold remedy zinc gluconate lozenges that reduces the duration and severity of symptoms of the common cold; and non-lozenge forms of its proprietary zinc gluconate formulation, including Cold-EEZE cold remedy QuickMelts, Cold-EEZE Gummies, and Cold-EEZE cold remedy oral spray. The companyÂ’s Cold-EEZE cold remedy QuickMelts product line consists of Cold-EEZE Daytime/Nighttime QuickMelts, Cold-EEZE Plus Immune Support + Energy QuickMelts, and Cold-EEZE Plus Multi-Symptom QuickMelts. It also offers Cold-EEZE Multi-Symptom Relief for cold and flu lozenge; Cold-EEZE Daytime and Nighttime Multi-Symptom Relief in liquid form for adults and children; and Cold-EEZE Natural Allergy Relief caplets for indoor and outdoor allergies, as well as Cold-EEZE Nighttime Multi-Symptom Relief for Cold and Flu QuickMelts. In addition, the company provides organic cough drops and a vitamin C supplement; and contract manufacturing services of cough drop, dietary supplements, and other OTC cold remedy products for third parties, as well as produces private label lozenge products for retail customers. It markets its products through national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.