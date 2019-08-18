Contrasting of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has 86.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.94% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has 2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 0.00% 48.30% 12.30% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. N/A 215 12.36 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.40 2.07 2.63 2.55

With consensus price target of $250, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has a potential upside of 20.88%. The peers have a potential upside of 54.77%. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. -2.3% 1.72% 2.31% 9.34% 0.14% 19.96% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s peers have 2.97 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.18. In other hand, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.