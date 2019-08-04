Contrasting of Humana Inc. (HUM) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Health Care Plans companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95% of Humana Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.10% of all Health Care Plans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Humana Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.58% of all Health Care Plans companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Humana Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humana Inc. 0.00% 16.80% 6.10% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Humana Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Humana Inc. N/A 271 22.80 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

Humana Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Humana Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Humana Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Humana Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 5.20 2.78

$326 is the consensus target price of Humana Inc., with a potential upside of 10.91%. As a group, Health Care Plans companies have a potential upside of 19.24%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Humana Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Humana Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Humana Inc. 7.48% 13.64% 20.55% -3.15% -5.19% 3.58% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year Humana Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Humana Inc. has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Humana Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.85 which is 15.20% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Humana Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Humana Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Humana Inc.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts. This segment also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. The Group segment offers commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health and voluntary insurance benefits; and administrative services only products, and health and wellness products to employer groups. It also provides military services, such as TRICARE South Region contract. The Healthcare Services segment offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, home based services, clinical programs, and predictive modeling and informatics services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. The company also provides closed-block long-term care insurance policies. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 14.2 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 7.0 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.