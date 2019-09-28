Contrasting of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 -0.05 24.39M -1.33 0.00 Rexnord Corporation 27 1.76 105.08M 1.36 21.62

Table 1 highlights Hudson Technologies Inc. and Rexnord Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hudson Technologies Inc. and Rexnord Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies Inc. 4,329,073,482.43% -75.2% -23% Rexnord Corporation 390,486,807.88% 0.9% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Technologies Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Rexnord Corporation on the other hand, has 1.55 beta which makes it 55.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hudson Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Rexnord Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hudson Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hudson Technologies Inc. and Rexnord Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Rexnord Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Hudson Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.05, and a 55.79% upside potential. Meanwhile, Rexnord Corporation’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential upside is 8.05%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Hudson Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Rexnord Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.3% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Rexnord Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are Rexnord Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11% Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63%

For the past year Hudson Technologies Inc. has -31.11% weaker performance while Rexnord Corporation has 27.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Rexnord Corporation beats Hudson Technologies Inc.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.