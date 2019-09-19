Contrasting of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -1.33 0.00 Nordson Corporation 137 3.83 N/A 5.51 25.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hudson Technologies Inc. and Nordson Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23% Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Nordson Corporation’s 1.22 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hudson Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Nordson Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Nordson Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hudson Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Hudson Technologies Inc. and Nordson Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Hudson Technologies Inc. has a 46.61% upside potential and an average target price of $1.05. Meanwhile, Nordson Corporation’s consensus target price is $125, while its potential downside is -13.79%. Based on the data given earlier, Hudson Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Nordson Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hudson Technologies Inc. and Nordson Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 71.8% respectively. About 0.4% of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Nordson Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11% Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69%

For the past year Hudson Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Nordson Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hudson Technologies Inc.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.