Contrasting of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE). The two are both REIT – Office companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 34 6.73 N/A 0.06 569.35 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 141 11.50 N/A 3.29 44.53

Table 1 demonstrates Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 15.73% for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. with consensus target price of $39. On the other hand, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s potential downside is -0.66% and its consensus target price is $143.33. The results provided earlier shows that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. appears more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares and 97.9% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 2.56% 5.94% 0.57% 9.19% 6.26% 21.47% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. 2.45% 2.21% 3.08% 13.14% 19.17% 27%

For the past year Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. Its properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. The company offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies. As of December 31, 2006, it had 159 properties, including 156 properties located in 9 states in the United States and 3 properties located in Canada. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Pasadena, California.