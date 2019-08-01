Contrasting of Hudson Ltd. (HUD) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Since Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Ltd. 14 0.60 N/A 0.31 48.73 RumbleON Inc. 5 0.29 N/A -1.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hudson Ltd. and RumbleON Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hudson Ltd. and RumbleON Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Ltd. 0.00% 5.4% 2% RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -162.3% -61%

Liquidity

Hudson Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, RumbleON Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Hudson Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RumbleON Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Hudson Ltd. and RumbleON Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 RumbleON Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Hudson Ltd.’s upside potential is 48.67% at a $19 average target price. Meanwhile, RumbleON Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 114.13%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, RumbleON Inc. is looking more favorable than Hudson Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hudson Ltd. and RumbleON Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.8% respectively. Hudson Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 23.43%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of RumbleON Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Ltd. -6.89% 0% 8.14% -25.21% -10.12% -12.48% RumbleON Inc. -2.91% 7.74% -3.65% -15.94% 2.54% -6.88%

For the past year Hudson Ltd. was more bearish than RumbleON Inc.

Summary

Hudson Ltd. beats RumbleON Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.