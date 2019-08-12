Contrasting of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 172 13.69 N/A -1.52 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 17 3.36 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates HubSpot Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9%

Liquidity

HubSpot Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Pivotal Software Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. HubSpot Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pivotal Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for HubSpot Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

HubSpot Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.29% and an $178.4 consensus price target. Pivotal Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.6 consensus price target and a 166.20% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Pivotal Software Inc. looks more robust than HubSpot Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. shares and 79.8% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares. Insiders held 6% of HubSpot Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. had bullish trend while Pivotal Software Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors HubSpot Inc. beats Pivotal Software Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.