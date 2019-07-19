Contrasting of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 167 13.93 N/A -1.52 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 2.89 N/A 0.38 44.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of HubSpot Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HubSpot Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.9 beta means HubSpot Inc.’s volatility is 90.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HubSpot Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. HubSpot Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for HubSpot Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of HubSpot Inc. is $176.5, with potential downside of -3.04%. Meanwhile, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 3.67%. The information presented earlier suggests that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. looks more robust than HubSpot Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HubSpot Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 93% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. 0.93% 9.89% 5.61% 34.12% 65.02% 44.37% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. was more bullish than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.