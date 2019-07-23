Contrasting of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 168 13.93 N/A -1.52 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 59 8.03 N/A 1.57 41.33

Demonstrates HubSpot Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of HubSpot Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 73.4% 33%

Risk and Volatility

HubSpot Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Manhattan Associates Inc. has a 1.56 beta and it is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

HubSpot Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Manhattan Associates Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. HubSpot Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for HubSpot Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HubSpot Inc.’s average target price is $176.5, while its potential downside is -3.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HubSpot Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 0% respectively. 6% are HubSpot Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. 0.93% 9.89% 5.61% 34.12% 65.02% 44.37% Manhattan Associates Inc. -3.05% 13.04% 21.9% 30.2% 46.23% 53.03%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. has weaker performance than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats HubSpot Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.