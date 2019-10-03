Contrasting of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) and AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX)

We are comparing Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) and AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell Incorporated 130 1.65 54.04M 6.70 19.39 AVX Corporation 15 1.75 47.05M 1.61 9.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hubbell Incorporated and AVX Corporation. AVX Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Hubbell Incorporated. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Hubbell Incorporated’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hubbell Incorporated and AVX Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell Incorporated 41,454,433.88% 21.2% 7.5% AVX Corporation 321,819,425.44% 10.1% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Hubbell Incorporated has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, AVX Corporation has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hubbell Incorporated are 1.9 and 1.2. Competitively, AVX Corporation has 5.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. AVX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hubbell Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Hubbell Incorporated and AVX Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 AVX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Hubbell Incorporated is $143.33, with potential upside of 13.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.8% of Hubbell Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 26.7% of AVX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Hubbell Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 72.25% of AVX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hubbell Incorporated 1.83% -0.95% 2.24% 19.96% 8.29% 30.74% AVX Corporation -9.07% -9.35% -5.29% -14.29% -24.86% -0.13%

For the past year Hubbell Incorporated has 30.74% stronger performance while AVX Corporation has -0.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Hubbell Incorporated beats on 10 of the 14 factors AVX Corporation.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.