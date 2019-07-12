Contrasting of Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) and Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Since Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) and Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) are part of the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group Inc. 42 0.36 N/A 2.99 14.16 Air Transport Services Group Inc. 23 1.32 N/A 1.02 22.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hub Group Inc. and Air Transport Services Group Inc. Air Transport Services Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hub Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Hub Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Air Transport Services Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hub Group Inc. and Air Transport Services Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0.00% 38.5% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

Hub Group Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Hub Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Air Transport Services Group Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Hub Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Air Transport Services Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hub Group Inc. and Air Transport Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$48 is Hub Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 24.38%. On the other hand, Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s potential upside is 20.79% and its consensus target price is $28. The information presented earlier suggests that Hub Group Inc. looks more robust than Air Transport Services Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.9% of Hub Group Inc. shares and 91.8% of Air Transport Services Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.3% of Hub Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3% are Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hub Group Inc. -4.19% -1.14% -6.45% -9.06% -10.3% 14.22% Air Transport Services Group Inc. -4.14% -1.76% -5.98% 19.29% 5.18% 0.57%

For the past year Hub Group Inc. has stronger performance than Air Transport Services Group Inc.

Summary

Hub Group Inc. beats Air Transport Services Group Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customersÂ’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. The company contracts with railroads to provide transportation for the long-haul portion of the shipment and with local trucking companies for pickup and delivery. Its intermodal services also comprise negotiating rail and drayage rates, electronically tracking shipments in transit, and consolidate billing and handling claims for freight loss and damage on behalf of customers. In addition, the company offers truck brokerage services, as well as a range of transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility under the Unyson Logistics name. Further, it provides multi-modal transportation services, such as small parcel, heavyweight, expedited, less-than-truckload, truckload, intermodal, and railcar. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 29,378 53-foot private containers, as well as access to approximately 2,581 rail-owned containers for use on the Union Pacific and the Norfolk Southern rails. Hub Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.