Contrasting of Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Huazhu Group Limited has 49% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 62.18% institutional ownership for its rivals. 56.4% of Huazhu Group Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Lodging companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Huazhu Group Limited and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huazhu Group Limited 359,138,840.07% 10.50% 2.50% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Huazhu Group Limited and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Huazhu Group Limited 122.61M 34 409.50 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Huazhu Group Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Huazhu Group Limited is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Huazhu Group Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huazhu Group Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 2.00 2.40

With consensus price target of $37.83, Huazhu Group Limited has a potential upside of 13.57%. As a group, Lodging companies have a potential upside of 43.69%. Huazhu Group Limited’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Huazhu Group Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huazhu Group Limited -4.04% -12.29% -21.96% 8.01% -18% 14.43% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Huazhu Group Limited has weaker performance than Huazhu Group Limited’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huazhu Group Limited are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Huazhu Group Limited’s rivals have 1.28 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Huazhu Group Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huazhu Group Limited.

Volatility and Risk

Huazhu Group Limited has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Huazhu Group Limited’s rivals’ beta is 1.21 which is 21.18% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Huazhu Group Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 671 leased and owned hotels; 2,874 manachised hotels; and 201 franchised hotels in operation, as well as 37 leased and owned hotels, and 659 manachised and franchised hotels under development. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.