Contrasting of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Both HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2 1.11 N/A -0.58 0.00 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 164 1.48 N/A 9.09 18.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -75.5% -37.8% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.5% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.5 beta indicates that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 4 2.67

The consensus target price of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is $4, with potential upside of 381.87%. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings on the other hand boasts of a $191.5 consensus target price and a 12.12% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is looking more favorable than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.4% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.4% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are owned by institutional investors. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. -0.75% -11.92% -46.8% -37.56% -54.45% -47.64% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings -5.94% -4.29% 3.95% 21.07% -2.94% 32.57%

For the past year HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. had bearish trend while Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had bullish trend.

Summary

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats on 7 of the 10 factors HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.