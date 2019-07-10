Contrasting of HP Inc. (HPQ) and Its Rivals

As Diversified Computer Systems company, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HP Inc. has 82.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 79.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of HP Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.85% of all Diversified Computer Systems companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has HP Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP Inc. 0.00% -274.60% 12.60% Industry Average 9.55% 938.60% 12.60%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares HP Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HP Inc. N/A 20 8.57 Industry Average 405.01M 4.24B 31.04

HP Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio HP Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for HP Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HP Inc. 1 5 1 2.14 Industry Average 1.00 3.50 3.50 2.45

With consensus target price of $21.43, HP Inc. has a potential upside of 3.88%. As a group, Diversified Computer Systems companies have a potential upside of 110.34%. The analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that HP Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HP Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HP Inc. -4.1% -7.28% -19.68% -25.08% -17.01% -8.46% Industry Average 6.24% 9.38% 26.29% 51.21% 11.32% 121.34%

For the past year HP Inc. had bearish trend while HP Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HP Inc. are 0.8 and 0.5. Competitively, HP Inc.’s rivals have 2.68 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. HP Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HP Inc.

Volatility & Risk

HP Inc. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, HP Inc.’s rivals are 73.25% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Dividends

HP Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HP Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors HP Inc.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.