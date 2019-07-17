Contrasting of Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

We are contrasting Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.41 N/A 0.32 45.88 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 4.76 N/A 1.14 15.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Howard Bancorp Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Howard Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Howard Bancorp Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.1% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Howard Bancorp Inc. is 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.16 beta. From a competition point of view, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Howard Bancorp Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.8% and 89.9%. About 4.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. -2.65% 6.69% 4.93% -5.17% -16.35% 2.66% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. -0.46% -3.28% -7.3% 11.1% -13.17% 6.35%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. beats Howard Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.