Contrasting of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) and Its Peers

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) is a company in the Residential Construction industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has 6.74% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 68.65% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.50% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.06% 17.26% 7.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 329.46M 5.43B 10.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 2.78 2.64

The potential upside of the competitors is 90.71%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 3% 2.15% -7.21% -31.33% -57.08% 23.6% Industry Average 5.53% 9.15% 11.79% 22.84% 21.69% 36.73%

For the past year Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s peers beat Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A on 4 of the 4 factors.