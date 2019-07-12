Contrasting of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Residential Construction companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has 31.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 68.53% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has 3.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.46% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 0.00% -2.90% 1.10% Industry Average 6.09% 18.78% 8.34%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. N/A 14 6.54 Industry Average 346.20M 5.68B 10.12

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.50 2.54

As a group, Residential Construction companies have a potential upside of 66.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. -8.71% 7.56% -5.99% -53% -65.72% -9.28% Industry Average 3.30% 6.90% 17.89% 28.56% 6.57% 36.49%

For the past year Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has -9.28% weaker performance while Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s rivals have 36.49% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has a beta of 1.94 and its 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.41 which is 40.82% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s peers beat Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 167 communities in 33 markets. It also provides financial services comprising originating mortgages from homebuyers and selling such mortgages in the secondary market, as well as offers title insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey.