Contrasting of Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) and Its Peers

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) is a company in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Houston Wire & Cable Company has 77.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 79.21% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of Houston Wire & Cable Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.82% of all Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Houston Wire & Cable Company and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston Wire & Cable Company 0.00% 9.00% 4.40% Industry Average 2.08% 52.88% 7.72%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Houston Wire & Cable Company and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Houston Wire & Cable Company N/A 6 8.58 Industry Average 83.15M 4.00B 39.58

Houston Wire & Cable Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston Wire & Cable Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.63 1.25 2.53

The potential upside of the competitors is 3.12%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Houston Wire & Cable Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston Wire & Cable Company 0% -13.08% -24.02% -26.66% -40% -8.1% Industry Average 7.64% 15.68% 28.74% 39.21% 31.77% 49.10%

For the past year Houston Wire & Cable Company has -8.10% weaker performance while Houston Wire & Cable Company’s competitors have 49.10% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Houston Wire & Cable Company are 6.7 and 2.6. Competitively, Houston Wire & Cable Company’s peers have 2.71 and 1.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. Houston Wire & Cable Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Houston Wire & Cable Company’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.53 shows that Houston Wire & Cable Company is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Houston Wire & Cable Company’s competitors have beta of 1.51 which is 51.20% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Houston Wire & Cable Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Houston Wire & Cable Company’s rivals beat Houston Wire & Cable Company on 6 of the 6 factors.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products. The company also provides private branded products comprising its proprietary brand LifeGuard, a low-smoke zero-halogen cable. Its products are used in maintenance, repair, and operations activities, and related projects; larger-scale projects in the utility, industrial, and infrastructure markets; and a range of industrial applications, such as communications, energy, engineering and construction, general manufacturing, marine construction and marine transportation, mining, infrastructure, oilfield services, petrochemical, transportation, utility, wastewater treatment, and food and beverage. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is based in Houston, Texas.