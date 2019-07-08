Contrasting of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.97% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Houston American Energy Corp. has 3.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Houston American Energy Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -3.40% -3.30% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Houston American Energy Corp. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Houston American Energy Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

The peers have a potential upside of 78.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Houston American Energy Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -1.43% 0.62% 24.51% 3.76% -6.38% 31.62% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Houston American Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 15.3 and a Quick Ratio of 15.3. Competitively, Houston American Energy Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.39 and has 2.44 Quick Ratio. Houston American Energy Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Houston American Energy Corp.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Houston American Energy Corp. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.34. Competitively, Houston American Energy Corp.’s peers’ beta is 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.