Contrasting of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 6 0.59 N/A -1.24 0.00 Puxin Limited 7 0.00 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company and Puxin Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company and Puxin Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0.00% 0% 0% Puxin Limited 0.00% -570.2% -36%

Liquidity

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Puxin Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puxin Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company and Puxin Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0 1 0 2.00 Puxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$6.5 is Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 1.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.1% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares and 7.8% of Puxin Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 1.74% 5.22% -21.79% -42.98% -8.59% -33.97% Puxin Limited 4.82% -4.99% -28.6% 12.36% -67.31% 3.05%

For the past year Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company had bearish trend while Puxin Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company beats on 6 of the 8 factors Puxin Limited.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) education content. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment offers various comprehensive curriculum programs that focus on reading, literature and language arts, mathematics, science, world languages, and social studies for the pre-K-12 market; and comprehensive intervention solutions for assisting English language learners, as well as products providing incremental instruction in a particular subject area. It also provides professional books and developmental resources to pre-K-12 teachers; and consulting services, such as learning resources that are supported with professional development in classroom assessment, digital implementation, teacher effectiveness, and high-impact leadership. In addition, this segment offers district and state level solutions focused on cognitive and formative assessment tools, and platform solutions; sells educational solutions; and provides early learning services. The Trade Publishing segment develops, markets, and sells consumer books in print and digital format, as well as licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses. This segment provides a library of general interest, young readers, and reference materials, including adult and childrenÂ’s fiction and non-fiction books. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company serves approximately 50 million students in approximately 150 countries worldwide. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.