Contrasting of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 59.8. The Current Ratio of rival Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 283.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 33.4%. Insiders owned roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.