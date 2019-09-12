Contrasting of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 39.3 and 39.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 0.3%. About 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.