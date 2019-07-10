Contrasting of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.51 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.4%. 34.9% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.