Contrasting of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|3.51
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.4%. 34.9% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|13.36%
|7.61%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-30.36%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.81%
|-25.82%
|-47.21%
|-24.94%
|-56.74%
|-48.36%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
