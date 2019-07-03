Contrasting of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

As Biotechnology companies, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 496.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34%. 34.9% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -30.36% weaker performance while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 94.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.