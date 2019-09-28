Contrasting of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)

We are contrasting Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.01 22.28M -3.11 0.00 Geospace Technologies Corporation 14 0.00 11.18M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Geospace Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 3,030,880,152.36% -8.9% -4.3% Geospace Technologies Corporation 81,904,761.90% -5.8% -5.1%

Volatility and Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Geospace Technologies Corporation’s beta is 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Geospace Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Geospace Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. and Geospace Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 77.2% respectively. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.2%. Comparatively, 2.2% are Geospace Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 4% -11.11% -17.46% -23.53% -78.56% -27.78% Geospace Technologies Corporation -5.51% 1.96% 17.1% 4.07% 12.3% 51.41%

For the past year Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has -27.78% weaker performance while Geospace Technologies Corporation has 51.41% stronger performance.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.