Contrasting of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Both Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 25 3.93 N/A 0.08 319.10 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 11.30 N/A -4.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0.00% 4.5% 1.3% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1%

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 0 2 3.00 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$34 is Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 25.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 4.1% -0.24% -3.53% 18.64% 42.39% 27.38% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. -1.86% -15.77% -3.46% -29.4% -56.61% -11.31%

For the past year Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company had bullish trend while Flexion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company beats Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.