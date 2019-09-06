Contrasting of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

This is a contrast between Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drugs – Generic and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 25 3.87 N/A 0.08 319.10 Evoke Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Evoke Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0.00% 4.5% 1.3% Evoke Pharma Inc. 0.00% -169% -127.6%

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. In other hand, Evoke Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Evoke Pharma Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evoke Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Evoke Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 0 2 3.00 Evoke Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is $34, with potential upside of 27.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company and Evoke Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.8% and 16.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s shares. Comparatively, 5.68% are Evoke Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 4.1% -0.24% -3.53% 18.64% 42.39% 27.38% Evoke Pharma Inc. -14.54% 55.12% 33.47% -65.45% -63.23% -60.71%

For the past year Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has 27.38% stronger performance while Evoke Pharma Inc. has -60.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company beats Evoke Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.