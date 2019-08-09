Contrasting of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.11 N/A 1.16 10.53 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.02% for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation with average target price of $13.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares and 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares. 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.