Contrasting of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.11
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 11.02% for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation with average target price of $13.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares and 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares. 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
