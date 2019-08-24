Contrasting of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.58 N/A 1.16 10.53 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.87 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 demonstrates Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is presently more affordable than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has an average price target of $13.5, and a 12.78% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 6 of the 8 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.