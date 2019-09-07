Contrasting of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.55 N/A 1.16 10.53 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s upside potential is 13.64% at a $13.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares and 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. About 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.